Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 11:25 am

Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens Breaks Silence on Being Job-Shamed for Working at Trader Joe's

Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens Breaks Silence on Being Job-Shamed for Working at Trader Joe's

The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens made headlines over the past several days after photos began circulating of him bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s. Now, Geoffrey is speaking out after being job-shamed.

At first, the 57-year-old actor told GMA that he was “really devastated,” however, things quickly turned around.

“The period of devastation was so short because so shortly after that, the responses, my wife and I started to read [them] … and fortunately the shame part didn’t last very long. It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s really overwhelming, in a good way. I kind of feel like that character in that Woody Allen movie that wakes up one morning and he’s a celebrity all of a sudden … it came out of nowhere. I really want to thank everybody out there … for the incredible support, the amazing support and positivity that they’ve shown for me. It’s quite astounding.”

“No one should feel sorry for me,” Geoffrey continued. “I’ve had a great life. I’ve had a great career. I’ve had a career that most actors would die for. So no one has to feel sorry for me. I’m doing fine!”
Photos: Getty
  • TG

    Shaming someone for having a job…. crazy.

  • mahbelle

    I’m so happy that celebs and people stuck up for him. Shaming someone for working at Trader Joe’s? He’s working and not living off the dole.

  • http://www.soundcloud.com/cigo8179 eternalfratboy

    You go elton!!!

  • Jason Bowen

    Trump supporting Deplorables all think they are better then any black person. It was cause he was black Fox News shamed him not cause the bagging groceries job he did.

  • Cookie Monster

    Glad he got the support he did. It was ridiculous that Fox news would be shaming this man.

  • Sim

    How was shamed for working there or more shock that he was working there.
    Come on, if they found some Senifield or Friends major cast memeber working a Kmart their would be same “what the fuvk. The Cosby show was as huge if not bigger than either shows.

    They do it with celebrities all the time, ” where are they now”