Cosby Show's Geoffrey Owens Breaks Silence on Being Job-Shamed for Working at Trader Joe's

The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens made headlines over the past several days after photos began circulating of him bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s. Now, Geoffrey is speaking out after being job-shamed.

At first, the 57-year-old actor told GMA that he was “really devastated,” however, things quickly turned around.

“The period of devastation was so short because so shortly after that, the responses, my wife and I started to read [them] … and fortunately the shame part didn’t last very long. It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s really overwhelming, in a good way. I kind of feel like that character in that Woody Allen movie that wakes up one morning and he’s a celebrity all of a sudden … it came out of nowhere. I really want to thank everybody out there … for the incredible support, the amazing support and positivity that they’ve shown for me. It’s quite astounding.”

“No one should feel sorry for me,” Geoffrey continued. “I’ve had a great life. I’ve had a great career. I’ve had a career that most actors would die for. So no one has to feel sorry for me. I’m doing fine!”