Monica Lewinsky Abruptly Ends Interview Over This 'Off Limits' Question About Bill Clinton

Monica Lewinsky abruptly ended an interview and Q&A in Jerusalem, Israel when she was asked an “off limits” question, and the moment is going viral.

Monica is now explaining what happened during her interview on stage with Israeli TV news anchor Yonit Levi of Hadashot News.

“Recently in an interview in NBC News, former President Clinton was rather irate when he was asked if he’d ever apologized to you personally. He said he apologized publicly. Do you still expect that apology?” Yonit asked Monica, to which Monica responded, “I’m so sorry. I’m not going to be able to do this.” (You can watch Monica walk off stage here).

Later, Monica posted on social media, explaining why she left the stage.

“After a talk today on the perils and positives of the Internet, there was to be a 15 minute conversation to follow up on the subject of my speech (not a news interview). There were clear parameters about what we would be discussing and what we would not. In fact, the exact question the interviewer asked first, she had put to me when we met the day prior. I said that was off limits. When she asked me it on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled. I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative. To the audiences: I’m very sorry that this talk had to end this way,” Monica tweeted.