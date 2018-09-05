People Think This Tennis Player Looks Just Like Liam Hemsworth
There’s a tennis player who competed in the 2018 U.S. Open last week who the internet thinks looks just like actor Liam Hemsworth!
Karen Khachanov is a 22-year-old athlete from Russia who made it to the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open, but he was knocked out of the tournament by Rafael Nadal.
Karen knows about the comparisons and even joked about it on Instagram. Someone asked him, “Are you related to Liam Hemsworth?” His response: “Yes, I am the 4th brother.”
See some fan tweets below!
Someone on YouTube said that Karen Khachanov looks like Liam Hemsworth and now I can't un-see it. pic.twitter.com/TfetNcgCZD
— renehayden (@renehayd) August 17, 2018
Is Khachanov a long lost Hemsworth brother? @chrishemsworth @LiamHemsworth #USOpen pic.twitter.com/wiWBs8IPfq
— Tini (@Tini245) August 31, 2018
So, I was watching Nadal vs Khachanov in the @usopen yesterday, and I’m still not convinced that Khachanov isn’t just Liam Hemsworth’s alter-ego. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/GRB8EiR8Mo
— Paul Burns (@PaulBurns1920) September 1, 2018