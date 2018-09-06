Top Stories
Bradley Cooper & Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

The Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan's Cause of Death Revealed

Find Out Why Sacha Baron Cohen Is Being Sued for $95 Million

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 9:00 am

Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Support Ethan Hawke at 'Blaze' Screening!

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale hold hands while posing on the red carpet at a screening for the movie Blaze held at the IFC Center on Wednesday (September 5) in New York City.

The couple were there to support Ethan Hawke, who wrote and directed the film. Ethan walked the red carpet with his wife Ryan, who acted as a producer for the movie.

Also seen in attendance at the movie were actresses Alia Shawkat and Margarita Levieva.

Check out the photos from the special screening of Blaze…
