Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale Support Ethan Hawke at 'Blaze' Screening!

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale hold hands while posing on the red carpet at a screening for the movie Blaze held at the IFC Center on Wednesday (September 5) in New York City.

The couple were there to support Ethan Hawke, who wrote and directed the film. Ethan walked the red carpet with his wife Ryan, who acted as a producer for the movie.

Also seen in attendance at the movie were actresses Alia Shawkat and Margarita Levieva.

