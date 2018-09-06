Top Stories
Thu, 06 September 2018 at 2:32 pm

Shailene Woodley Attends Award Ceremony at Deauville Film Festival 2018!

Shailene Woodley is looking gorgeous!

The 26-year-old Big Little Lies actress attended the award ceremony for writer John Grisham, winner of the Lucien Barriere Literary prize on Thursday (September 5) at the 2018 Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France.

Shailene has been spotted filming the highly anticipated second season of Big Little Lies with her co-stars throughout 2018.

She’s also due to voice the title character in 2019′s Arkie, about a young girl who must overcome her fears and travel to a mysterious city of light.
Photos: Getty Images
