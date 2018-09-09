Anthony Bourdain Wins Six Posthumous Creative Arts Emmys

Anthony Bourdain‘s legacy was celebrated with several wins at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday and Sunday night (September 8-9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The late chef, who sadly took his own life in June, was honored with six wins in total at the awards ceremony for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and its digital spinoff.

The series won for picture editing for a non-fiction program, best informational series or special, writing for non-fiction program, sound editing for a non-fiction program and sound mixing for a non-fiction program. Anthony himself won for writing and informational series or special, as well as best short-form non-fiction or reality for Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown.

“The one thing about this loss is it’s not ours alone, like everybody knew that guy. Everybody had a selfie with him, but more importantly I think everyone felt like he had spoken to them over the years and that’s helped a lot, to feel like we’re not alone” said executive producer Nathan Thornburgh while accepting the honors.

See all the award winners from the Emmys ceremony here.