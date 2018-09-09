Top Stories
Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 10:19 pm

Anthony Bourdain Wins Six Posthumous Creative Arts Emmys

Anthony Bourdain Wins Six Posthumous Creative Arts Emmys

Anthony Bourdain‘s legacy was celebrated with several wins at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday and Sunday night (September 8-9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The late chef, who sadly took his own life in June, was honored with six wins in total at the awards ceremony for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and its digital spinoff.

The series won for picture editing for a non-fiction program, best informational series or special, writing for non-fiction program, sound editing for a non-fiction program and sound mixing for a non-fiction program. Anthony himself won for writing and informational series or special, as well as best short-form non-fiction or reality for Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown.

“The one thing about this loss is it’s not ours alone, like everybody knew that guy. Everybody had a selfie with him, but more importantly I think everyone felt like he had spoken to them over the years and that’s helped a lot, to feel like we’re not alone” said executive producer Nathan Thornburgh while accepting the honors.

See all the award winners from the Emmys ceremony here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Anthony Bourdain

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr