Lana Del Rey Drops 'Mariners Apartment Complex' Video - Read the Lyrics Too!

Lana Del Rey is back with a new song called “Mariners Apartment Complex” and she also released a music video for the single!

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter recently announced that she has two new songs on the way, both which are produced by Jack Antonoff.

The videos for both of the songs were shot by her younger sister Chuck Grant.

“This song is kind of about this time that I took a walk late at night with the guy I was seeing, and we stopped in front of his friend’s apartment complex and he put his hand on my shoulder and said ‘I think we’re together because we’re both similar. We’re both really messed up,’” Lana said on Radio 1’s Future Sounds With Annie Mac. “And I thought that was the saddest thing I ever heard. I said ‘I’m not sad. I didn’t know that’s what you thought you were relating to me on that level.’ I said ‘I’m actually doing pretty good.’ He was upset. That was when I wrote the song, because I thought…I had do this so many times, when I had to sort of step into the role where I was showing the way and being the brighter light.”

