Emmy Nominees & Winners Celebrate at THR's Pre-Emmys Party!

Emmy nominees Darren Criss and Ricky Martin celebrate in style at The Hollywood Reporter & SAG-AFTRA 2nd annual Emmy Nominees Night on Friday night (September 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They both are nominated for their work in FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. In addition, Emmy winner Tiffany Haddish, who won for her guest spot on Saturday Night Live, was also seen at the star-studded party.

In addition, other stars were in attendance including Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan and Thandie Newton (nominee), American Horror Story‘s Adina Porter (nominee) and Naomi Grossman, Glow‘s Sydelle Noel, Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley (winner for her role on the show) and Madeline Brewer, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story‘s Judith Light (nominee), Will & Grace‘s Megan Mullally (nominee) with husband Nick Offerman, Cagney and Lacey‘s Sarah Drew, Black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross, E!’s new talk show host Busy Philipps, This Is Us‘ Ron Cephas Jones (winner in the guest actor role), Homeland‘s Mandy Patinkin (nominee), Orange is the New Black‘s Dascha Polanco, Jesus Chris Superstar‘s Brandon Victor Dixon, and talk show host Trevor Noah (nominee).

FYI: Darren is wearing Dior Homme. Madeline is wearing Olivier Theyskens. Angela is wearing Vika Gazinskaya. Busy is wearing Leonard Paris from Shrimpton Couture, Lidia May bag and Malone Souliers shoes. Tracee is wearing a Norma Kamali and Judith Lieber clutch. Thandie is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.