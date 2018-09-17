David Harbour & Girlfriend Alison Sudol Couple Up for Emmys 2018!

David Harbour and girlfriend Alison Sudol cozy up on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old Stranger Things actor looked handsome in a black tux while the 33-year-old Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actress went pretty in a silk dress for the awards show.

Also joining David on the red carpet was his co-star Cara Buono and her husband Peter Thum.

FYI: David is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes. Cara is wearing an Akris white gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, a Yvan Tufenkjian ear cuff with matching diamond stud, and a Kallati ring.