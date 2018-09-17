Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 9:23 pm

David Harbour & Girlfriend Alison Sudol Couple Up for Emmys 2018!

David Harbour & Girlfriend Alison Sudol Couple Up for Emmys 2018!

David Harbour and girlfriend Alison Sudol cozy up on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old Stranger Things actor looked handsome in a black tux while the 33-year-old Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actress went pretty in a silk dress for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of David Harbour

Also joining David on the red carpet was his co-star Cara Buono and her husband Peter Thum.

FYI: David is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes. Cara is wearing an Akris white gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, a Yvan Tufenkjian ear cuff with matching diamond stud, and a Kallati ring.
Just Jared on Facebook
david harbour girlfriend alison sudol couple up for emmys 01
david harbour girlfriend alison sudol couple up for emmys 02
david harbour girlfriend alison sudol couple up for emmys 03
david harbour girlfriend alison sudol couple up for emmys 04
david harbour girlfriend alison sudol couple up for emmys 05
david harbour girlfriend alison sudol couple up for emmys 06
david harbour girlfriend alison sudol couple up for emmys 07
david harbour girlfriend alison sudol couple up for emmys 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Alison Sudol, Cara Buono, David Harbour, Emmy Awards, Peter Thum

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr