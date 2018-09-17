Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 2:00 pm

Issa Rae Takes Shots with Ellen to Celebrate 'Insecure' Emmy Nom - Watch Here!

Issa Rae Takes Shots with Ellen to Celebrate 'Insecure' Emmy Nom - Watch Here!

Issa Rae makes her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (September 17)!

The 33-year-old writer-actress and Ellen take a shot of liquid courage before she heads off to the 2018 Emmy Awards where she’s nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her hit HBO series Insecure.

Issa tells Ellen she wants to be a combination of the talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, and Sean “Diddy” Comb, so Ellen created a photo of what that would look like.

The Emmys are set to air on tonight – Stay tuned for full coverage!


Issa Rae and Ellen Take Shots to Celebrate ‘Insecure’
Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
