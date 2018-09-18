Kristen Bell Admits to Vaping Weed Around Sober Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell reveals she smokes weed – and her husband Dax Shepard is totally fine with it.

During a recent interview on Marc Maron‘s podcast show WTF with Marc Maron, the 38-year-old actress admitted she smokes weed about “once a week,” around her 43-year-old husband — who has been sober for the past 14 years.

“I smoke around my husband and it doesn’t seem to bother him…Weed rules,” Kristen shared while revealing she’ll smoke, “once a week, if I am exhausted and we are about to sit down and watch 60 Minutes, why not?”

Marc – who is also sober – went on to praise Dax for staying strong and abstaining from drug use. Kristen then revealed that Dax once encouraged her to host an overnight ecstasy party where he served as the “sober guide.”

“He lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it,” Kristen said about Dax. “His brain doesn’t have the chemistry to handle it.”