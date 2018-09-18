Top Stories
Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 9:39 pm

Marvel's Loki & Scarlet Witch Are Getting Their Own TV Series on Disney's Streaming Service

Some of your favorite Marvel superheroes are getting their own TV series!

Disney is in the early development stage of producing new limited series centered around popular characters from the Marvel series for their upcoming online streaming service, Variety reports.

These series will likely include shows centered around Loki, Scarlet Witch, and other superheroes who have yet to appear in standalone films. Avengers stars that have already gotten their own movies will not be featured in these series.

Marvel veterans Tom Hiddleston – who has been playing Loki – and Elizabeth Olsen – who has been playing Scarlet Witch – are reportedly expected to reprise their roles for the streaming shows.

The shows will feature six to eight episodes. Marvel Studios will produce the shows and Kevin Feige – President of Marvel Studios – is expected to take a hands-on role in their development.
Photos: Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel
