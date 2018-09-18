Rami Malek Poses for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Photocall in Rome!

Rami Malek is ready for his close-up!

The 37-year-old actor was in attendance at the Bohemian Rhapsody photocall held at the Hotel de Russie on Tuesday (September 18) in Rome, Italy.

Co-star Gwilym Lee, who plays Brian May in the film, was also in attendance.

The upcoming biographical film about Queen, focusing on Freddie Mercury‘s life leading up to the Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium in 1985, will be released in the U.K. on October 24 and in the U.S. on November 2.