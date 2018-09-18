Top Stories
Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 4:51 pm

Rami Malek Poses for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Photocall in Rome!

Rami Malek Poses for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Photocall in Rome!

Rami Malek is ready for his close-up!

The 37-year-old actor was in attendance at the Bohemian Rhapsody photocall held at the Hotel de Russie on Tuesday (September 18) in Rome, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rami Malek

Co-star Gwilym Lee, who plays Brian May in the film, was also in attendance.

The upcoming biographical film about Queen, focusing on Freddie Mercury‘s life leading up to the Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium in 1985, will be released in the U.K. on October 24 and in the U.S. on November 2.
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 01
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 02
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 03
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 04
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 05
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 06
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 07
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 08
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 09
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 10
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 11
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 12
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 13
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 14
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 15
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 16
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 17
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 18
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 19
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 20
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 21
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 22
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 23
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 24
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 25
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 26
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 27
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 28
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 29
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 30
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 31
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 32
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 33
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 34
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 35
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 36
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 37
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 38
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 39
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 40
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 41
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 42
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 43
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 44
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 45
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 46
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 47
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 48
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 49
rami malek photocall rome september 2018 50

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Gwilym Lee, Rami Malek

