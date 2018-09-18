Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 8:51 pm

Tyler Hoechlin Goes Shirtless in New 'Bigger' Trailer & Stills!

Tyler Hoechlin Goes Shirtless in New 'Bigger' Trailer & Stills!

Tyler Hoechlin is showing off his ripped physique in the trailer for the new movie Bigger!

The 31-year-old actor stars alongside Julianne Hough in the biopic about brothers Joe & Ben Weider, who were considered the architects of muscle.

Against all odds, they launched an empire. Along the way they discovered Arnold Schwarzenegger, inspired female empowerment, championed diversity, and started a movement that changed the world.

Aneurin Barnard, Victoria Justice, Colton Haynes, Max Martini, Tom Arnold, Steve Guttenberg, Calum Von Moger, and DJ Qualls all star in the film as well. The movie hits theaters in limited release on October 12.

Watch the trailer now!
Photos: Freestyle Digital Media
