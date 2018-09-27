Cardi B Rocks Minty Look Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Awards 2018!

Cardi B strikes a pose on the black carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Event on Thursday night (September 27) at Legacy Records in New York City.

The 25-year-old rapper went colorful in a minty hairdo while staying warm in a lime-green faux-fur jacket as she was joined at the awards event by fellow rapper Meek Mill.

During event, Meek was honored with the Power Players Impact Award as Billboard recognized the strength he demonstrated in the face of America’s criminal justice system, his fight for justice reform, and music career.

