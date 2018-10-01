Karlie Kloss & Fiance Joshua Kushner Hold Hands After She Arrives Home for Fashion Week

Karlie Kloss holds hands with her fiance Joshua Kushner while walking around town together on Monday afternoon (October 1) in New York City.

The 26-year-old model and the 33-year-old businessman were spotted stopping by OddFellows ice cream shop for a sweet treat.

Karlie definitely deserves to treat herself as she just arrived home from Paris Fashion Week, where she attended some events for some of the fashion brands.

