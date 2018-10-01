Sam Heughan Has a Beach Day with His 'Bloodshot' Co-Stars!

Sam Heughan is hard at work filming his brand new, upcoming film Bloodshot in South Africa, and got in a beach day with a few of his co-stars!

The 38-year-old Outlander actor, who will play Corporal Harlan ‘So Long’ Shifflet in the new movie, posed for a shirtless photo with Alex Hernandez, Siddharth Dhananjay, and Eiza González. See the pic Sam posted below!

“Blood squad. Cold water, no beer, no ice cream fail,” Sam captioned the pic.

Bloodshot won’t be in theaters until 2020 but we’re still looking forward to it! Be sure to look out for the film on February 21, 2020.

And of course, Outlander‘s fourth season will debut next month.