Top Stories
Cardi B Turns Herself Into Police Over Fight at Strip Club (Report)

Cardi B Turns Herself Into Police Over Fight at Strip Club (Report)

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Her Wedding to Brad Falchuk with This Photo!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 11:23 am

Sam Heughan Has a Beach Day with His 'Bloodshot' Co-Stars!

Sam Heughan Has a Beach Day with His 'Bloodshot' Co-Stars!

Sam Heughan is hard at work filming his brand new, upcoming film Bloodshot in South Africa, and got in a beach day with a few of his co-stars!

The 38-year-old Outlander actor, who will play Corporal Harlan ‘So Long’ Shifflet in the new movie, posed for a shirtless photo with Alex Hernandez, Siddharth Dhananjay, and Eiza González. See the pic Sam posted below!

“Blood squad. Cold water, no beer, no ice cream fail,” Sam captioned the pic.

Bloodshot won’t be in theaters until 2020 but we’re still looking forward to it! Be sure to look out for the film on February 21, 2020.

And of course, Outlander‘s fourth season will debut next month.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop