David Beckham Helps Launch New Vietnamese Car Company VinFast!

David Beckham is dapper in a suit while attending the VinFast Launch as part of the Paris Motor Show at Parc des Expositions, Porte de Versailles on Tuesday (October 2) in Paris, France.

The 43-year-old former soccer star, who was accompanied by Miss Vietnam – Tran Tieu Vy – was on hand as the new firm revealed its new Lux A2.0 saloon and the Lux SA2.0 SUV in front of the world’s press.

The cars have been designed by Italian design house Pininfarina – perhaps best know for its work with Ferrari – and much of the engineering has been done with BMW.

The day before, David stepped out solo to support The New Exhibitions Jean-Michel Basquiat And Egon Schiele.