Noah Centineo Lands Role in Upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' Movie

Congrats to Noah Centineo!

The 22-year-old actor, who most recently starred in Sierra Burgess is a Loser, has booked a key role in the movie. However, his character is still unknown at this time, Variety reports

The film will focus on the next generation of Angels – Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska – working for the mysterious Charlie. The Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients.

The flick will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also stars as one of the Bosley characters with Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou. Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin, and Luis Gerardo Mendez also star.

The movie hits theater on September 27th, 2019.