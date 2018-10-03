Robert Pattinson Says New Movie 'High Life' Was 'Therapeutic Exercise'

Robert Pattinson shares a laugh while speaking on stage at the 2018 New York Film Festival screening and Q&A for his latest film High Life held at the Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center on Tuesday (October 2) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actor slipped into a more casual outfit after rocking a black blazer, shorts, and knee-high socks on the red carpet.

At the event, Robert revealed that he tried eagerly to work with High Life director Claire Denis after seeing her 2010 film White Material.

“All of her actors have total unselfconsciousness and really seem to inhabit their physicality,” Robert explained (USA Today). “As a person, I don’t totally inhabit my body, so I thought I could use (this movie) as a therapeutic exercise, like, ‘Maybe if it’s happened to other people, it could happen to me.’”