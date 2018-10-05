Johnny Depp Attends 'A Conversation With...' Event at Zurich Film Festival 2018!

Johnny Depp is opening up!

The 55-year-old actor was in attendance at the A Conversation With… event held at the 2018 Zurich Film Festival on Friday (October 5) in Zurich, Switzerland.

Johnny attended the festival as a guest of honor, and also attended the screening of his movie Richard Says Goodbye at the Arthouse Le Paris, followed by a Q&A with attendees.

The movie is about a college professor who lives his life with reckless abandon after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The 14th edition of the Zurich Film Festival presents 160 films from 48 countries.