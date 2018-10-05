Top Stories
Fri, 05 October 2018 at 11:56 am

Johnny Depp Attends 'A Conversation With...' Event at Zurich Film Festival 2018!

Johnny Depp Attends 'A Conversation With...' Event at Zurich Film Festival 2018!

Johnny Depp is opening up!

The 55-year-old actor was in attendance at the A Conversation With… event held at the 2018 Zurich Film Festival on Friday (October 5) in Zurich, Switzerland.

Johnny attended the festival as a guest of honor, and also attended the screening of his movie Richard Says Goodbye at the Arthouse Le Paris, followed by a Q&A with attendees.

The movie is about a college professor who lives his life with reckless abandon after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The 14th edition of the Zurich Film Festival presents 160 films from 48 countries.
