Jodie Whittaker Promotes 'Doctor Who' Ahead of Show's Premiere!

Jodie Whittaker brings Doctor Who to 2018 New York Comic-Con!

The star of the show was joined by producer Matt Strevens and writer Chris Chibnall on the press line on Sunday (October 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jodie Whittaker

The show is set to premiere on the BBC America later today, and if you missed it, you can catch the full length trailer right here! Be sure to tune into the show tonight!

Check out all the photos from the New York Comic-Con panel…