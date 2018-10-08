Kerry Washington Makes Rare Statement About Her Family

Kerry Washington is on the cover of Marie Claire magazine’s November “Power” 2018 issue, on newsstands October 18.

Here’s what the Scandal star and American Son Broadway actress had to share with the mag…

On her family: “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life. That’s where I met my husband [Nnamdi Asomugha]. I love being with my family. My days off look like homework, reading and watching stuff. Just hanging out, doing things we love to do.”

On learning from her children, Isabelle, 4, and Caleb, 2,: “My children are my teachers. We get sent by God the kids we need so we can grow in order to be the parents they need us to be. The children I got sent came in perfect, and I have to figure out how to grow and evolve so that I can support the truth of them. I’m in a constant state of learning and challenging myself to make room for their perfection and beauty.”

On her work with Times Up: “Our priority has been to not reinvent the wheel, to not feel like, ‘Oh we’re going to come in and do what nobody has been able to do,’ but rather to acknowledge that there are so many communities of powerful women committed to advocacy, and our job is to leverage whatever power we have to support that work, grow that work, shed light on that work.”

For more from Kerry, visit MarieClaire.com.

FYI: Kerry is wearing Versace on the cover.