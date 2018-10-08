Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Dakota Johnson Not Pregnant with Chris Martin's Baby Amid Reports of a Gender Reveal Party

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 7:17 pm

Pregnant Hilary Duff Heads to an Appointment in LA

Pregnant Hilary Duff Heads to an Appointment in LA

Hilary Duff is heading to an appointment!

The 30-year-old Younger actress was spotted showing off her large baby bump as she arrived to an appointment on Monday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Hilary looked happy and healthy as she headed inside the building sporting a lemon printed maternity top, blue jeans and nude heels.

Hilary and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a baby girl together any day now. They also have a name for the baby picked out – see what Hilary said!
Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff appointment la october 2018 00
hilary duff appointment la october 2018 01
hilary duff appointment la october 2018 02
hilary duff appointment la october 2018 03
hilary duff appointment la october 2018 06

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino gets support from Jersey Shore cast mates after his sentencing - TMZ
  • Sophie Turner reveals what she took from the Game of Thrones set - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter has a lot to say about John Cena's new hairstyle - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Laura Marano reveals what inspires her music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Beckinsale isn't moving in with her 23-year-old boyfriend - Gossip Cop