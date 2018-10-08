Pregnant Hilary Duff Heads to an Appointment in LA

Hilary Duff is heading to an appointment!

The 30-year-old Younger actress was spotted showing off her large baby bump as she arrived to an appointment on Monday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

Hilary looked happy and healthy as she headed inside the building sporting a lemon printed maternity top, blue jeans and nude heels.

Hilary and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a baby girl together any day now. They also have a name for the baby picked out – see what Hilary said!