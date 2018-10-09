Top Stories
Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 4:02 pm

Colin Kaepernick Gets Support From This NFL Star After Monday Night Football

  • Find out who is throwing their support behind Colin KaepernickTMZ
  • This brunch date is too cute! – Just Jared Jr
  • How cute are the Duke and Duchess?! – Lainey Gossip
  • Someone else is leaving Shameless… – DListed
  • Jon and Kate‘s daughter’s Maddie & Cara are 18! – TooFab
  • Donald Trump has just accepted this resignation – Towleroad
  • Here’s your first look at Batwoman! – JustJaredJr
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Colin Kaepernick, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop