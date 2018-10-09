Tue, 09 October 2018 at 7:09 pm
Dua Lipa Brings the Glamour to American Music Awards 2018!
Dua Lipa stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The 23-year-old “No Rules” singer dazzled in a white gown as she stepped out for music’s big night.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa is nominated tonight for New Artist of the Year.
Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!
You can check out the full list of nominees here.
FYI: Dua Lipa is wearing a Giambattista Valli gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Dua Lipa
Sponsored Links by ZergNet