Top Stories
2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Ben Affleck Ends Things with Shauna Sexton - Find Out Why

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Behati Prinsloo Makes a Big Announcement About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Tue, 09 October 2018 at 7:09 pm

Dua Lipa Brings the Glamour to American Music Awards 2018!

Dua Lipa Brings the Glamour to American Music Awards 2018!

Dua Lipa stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old “No Rules” singer dazzled in a white gown as she stepped out for music’s big night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is nominated tonight for New Artist of the Year.

Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

You can check out the full list of nominees here.

FYI: Dua Lipa is wearing a Giambattista Valli gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
dua lipa brings the glamour to american music awards 01
dua lipa brings the glamour to american music awards 02
dua lipa brings the glamour to american music awards 03
dua lipa brings the glamour to american music awards 04
dua lipa brings the glamour to american music awards 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Dua Lipa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop
  • la petite bonnieux

    Big no