Dua Lipa Brings the Glamour to American Music Awards 2018!

Dua Lipa stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old “No Rules” singer dazzled in a white gown as she stepped out for music’s big night.

Dua Lipa is nominated tonight for New Artist of the Year.

FYI: Dua Lipa is wearing a Giambattista Valli gown.