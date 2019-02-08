Aubrey Plaza Stars in 'Child's Play' Reboot Trailer - Watch Now!

Aubrey Plaza stars in the upcoming reboot of the 1988 horror classic Child’s Play, and you can watch the first trailer right here!

The 34-year-old actress plays a well-meaning mother who buys her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll. But things quickly start to go downhill when the doll turns out to be a psycho serial killer.

Bryan Tyree Henry also stars as a detective investigating the murders.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 21. Watch the Child’s Play trailer below!