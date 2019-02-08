Get to Know Greyson Chance with These 10 Fun Facts, Plus Hear His Song 'Shut Up'

You probably know Greyson Chance from his viral “Paparazzi” video in 2010, but now he’s all grown up and releasing music of his own!

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter just dropped his new single “shut up,” which will be featured on his upcoming studio album portraits.

In anticipation of the album’s debut in early March, Greyson is hitting the road on a 16-city North American tour that kicks off on February 22.

We caught up with Greyson to learn some things about him that most fans likely don’t know. Here are 10 Fun Facts:

1. I love to cook, and do it often. I find it very stress relieving. My friends and I will throw big weekly dinner parties, similar to how my parents used to do when I was a kid, i.e. lots of pasta, lots of wine.

2. I studied History & Anthropology in college. Most people think I studied something music-related, not true. I was fascinated by Byzantine History and Archaeology, and devoted my collegiate career to it.

3. I run and do yoga nearly every day. On days when I am traveling, I usually find an empty airport gate to pop a vinyasa.

4. Greyson Chance is actually my real name. You wouldn’t believe how many people ask me what my real name is in conversation, thinking that “Greyson Chance” is a stage name. I guess I just got lucky.

5. Ernest Hemingway, Herman Hesse, and Fran Lebowitz are my favorite authors. I read a lot, but these three are my most admired fiction writers.

Click inside for the rest of the fun facts…

6. I love the NBA and am a huge Oklahoma City Thunder fan. I try to go to as many games as I can when I am in Oklahoma.

7. I secretly went to Bonnaroo two years in a row without anyone knowing or recognizing me. It’s an easy place to be invisible, and a place to party and experience music. I adore it.

8. I am an Arclight and AMC member, i.e. I go to the movies too much. On a solid day off, I will stay for either a double or triple feature. My songwriting is very inspired by film.

9. My list of three celebrities that I would cheat on my partner with include Eddie Redmayne , Barack & Michelle Obama , and Trent Reznor . (If you’re not familiar with this “list game,” you should be watch Friends sometime).

, & , and . (If you’re not familiar with this “list game,” you should be watch Friends sometime). 10. My two favorite cities in the world are Seoul and Tel Aviv.

Listen to “Shut Up” now on Spotify and download it on iTunes!