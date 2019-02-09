Top Stories
Sat, 09 February 2019 at 3:30 am

Sebastian Stan Heads Out & About in New York City

Sebastian Stan Heads Out & About in New York City

Sebastian Stan looked so handsome while hanging in the Big Apple!

The 36-year-old actor was spotted while out and about on Friday afternoon (February 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sebastian Stan

Sebastian kept it casual in a green moto jacket and jeans paired with a newspaper boy cap.

Earlier in the week, Sebastian visited the Ghetto Film School, a non-profit which helps educate, develop and celebrate the next generation of great American storytellers.

“Thank you @ghettofilmschool for having me come visit this past weekend. I was truly blown away by the dedication and clear passion in that room. I’m excited to see where you’ll go, the stories you’ll tell, and how you’ll inspire the world! As I’ve said, no matter what, stay true to you, your voice is unique to you and you alone so protect it, nourish it and honor it and know the world is ready for you. One day, I’ll be begging YOU for a job! 😎👊🏻,” Sebastian wrote on his Instagram.

For more information about the program, visit ghettofilm.org.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
