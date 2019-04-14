Top Stories
'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Val Chmerkovskiy Marries Jenna Johnson in Romantic Oceanfront Ceremony!

Val Chmerkovskiy Marries Jenna Johnson in Romantic Oceanfront Ceremony!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Check Out David Harbour's INTENSE Workouts for 'Hellboy' Movie!

Check Out David Harbour's INTENSE Workouts for 'Hellboy' Movie!

Sun, 14 April 2019 at 1:08 pm

Emily Ratajkowski & Hailey Bieber Wear Red Shoes for Levi's Party at Coachella 2019

Emily Ratajkowski & Hailey Bieber Wear Red Shoes for Levi's Party at Coachella 2019

Emily Ratajkowski looks fierce while attending the Levi’s In The Desert 2019 Party during the 2019 Coachella Music Festival held at Sands Hotel & Spa on Saturday (April 13) in Indian Wells, Calif.

The 27-year-old model and actress was joined by Hailey Bieber – the two ladies both rocked Levi’s red colored shoes for the event.

Also in attendance were Jaden Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Dylan McDermott, Joan Smalls, stylist Maeve Reilly, Snoop Dogg, Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz, Pyper America, Sonia Ben Ammar, Alexis Ren, Luka Sabbat, Wiz Khalifa, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Aquaria.

That same day, Emily donned a polka dot top and skirt while attending the Bondi Sands Aero Launch Party alongside Delilah Belle Hamlin.
Just Jared on Facebook
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 01
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 02
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 03
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 04
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 05
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 06
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 07
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 08
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 09
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 10
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 11
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 12
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 13
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 14
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 15
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 16
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 17
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 18
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 19
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 20
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 21
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 22
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 23
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 24
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 25
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 26
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 27
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 28
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 29
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 30
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 31
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 32
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 33
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 34
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 35
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 36
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 37
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 38
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 39
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 40
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 41
emily ratajkowski hailey bieber wear red shoes for levis coachella party 42

Photos: Eric Charbonneau/Levi's, Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Bondi Sands
Posted to: 2019 Coachella Music Festival, Alexis Ren, Amandla Stenberg, Aquaria, Coachella, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Dylan McDermott, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin, Jaden Smith, Joan Smalls, Karrueche Tran, Luka Sabbat, Maeve Reilly, Pyper America Smith, Snoop Dogg, Sonia Ben Ammar, Victor Cruz, Wiz Khalifa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg is expecting Trump to hurl homophobic insults at him - TMZ
  • Camila Cabello has a title for her next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian's ex left a flirty comment on her new Instagram post - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing Madame X on social media! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jaden Smith brought out a famous friend during his Coachella set - Just Jared Jr