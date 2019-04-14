Emily Ratajkowski & Hailey Bieber Wear Red Shoes for Levi's Party at Coachella 2019

Emily Ratajkowski looks fierce while attending the Levi’s In The Desert 2019 Party during the 2019 Coachella Music Festival held at Sands Hotel & Spa on Saturday (April 13) in Indian Wells, Calif.

The 27-year-old model and actress was joined by Hailey Bieber – the two ladies both rocked Levi’s red colored shoes for the event.

Also in attendance were Jaden Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Dylan McDermott, Joan Smalls, stylist Maeve Reilly, Snoop Dogg, Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz, Pyper America, Sonia Ben Ammar, Alexis Ren, Luka Sabbat, Wiz Khalifa, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Aquaria.

That same day, Emily donned a polka dot top and skirt while attending the Bondi Sands Aero Launch Party alongside Delilah Belle Hamlin.