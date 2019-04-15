Top Stories
Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Coachella 2019 - Full Festival Coverage!

Where Was Justin Timberlake During NSYNC's Coachella Appearance?

Where Was Justin Timberlake During NSYNC's Coachella Appearance?

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

'Game of Thrones' Cast Salaries: See What the Stars Make!

Wow! Did You Know Bruce Willis Has This Talent?

Wow! Did You Know Bruce Willis Has This Talent?

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 4:02 am

Frankie Grande's New Boyfriend Joins Him at Coachella! (Photos)

Frankie Grande's New Boyfriend Joins Him at Coachella! (Photos)

Frankie Grande has a hot new boyfriend and they are so cute together!

The 36-year-old entertainer stepped out with his new beau, aspiring actor Hale Leon, while attending the 2019 Coachella Music Festival over the weekend.

“v happy. 😍,” Frankie captioned a photo of the two of them together on Instagram. They were in the front row for his sister Ariana Grande‘s Sunday night headlining set and shared some kisses, which were captured on Instagram Stories.

Hale wrote a super sweet message about his new boyfriend.

“Holy crap. This guy right here has changed my world. In just this short amount of time, I’ve learned and experienced things I never thought could possibly exist inside a relationship. He has been a beacon of light on my journey through life thus far, and I have no doubt that God, through his impeccable timing, gave him to me for a very, very significant reason. ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram.

Just Jared on Facebook
frankie grande boyfriend hale leon at coachella 01
frankie grande boyfriend hale leon at coachella 02
frankie grande boyfriend hale leon at coachella 03
frankie grande boyfriend hale leon at coachella 04
frankie grande boyfriend hale leon at coachella 05
frankie grande boyfriend hale leon at coachella 06
frankie grande boyfriend hale leon at coachella 07
frankie grande boyfriend hale leon at coachella 08
frankie grande boyfriend hale leon at coachella 09
frankie grande boyfriend hale leon at coachella 10

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2019 Coachella Music Festival, Coachella, Frankie Grande, Hale Leon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr