Frankie Grande's New Boyfriend Joins Him at Coachella! (Photos)

Frankie Grande has a hot new boyfriend and they are so cute together!

The 36-year-old entertainer stepped out with his new beau, aspiring actor Hale Leon, while attending the 2019 Coachella Music Festival over the weekend.

“v happy. 😍,” Frankie captioned a photo of the two of them together on Instagram. They were in the front row for his sister Ariana Grande‘s Sunday night headlining set and shared some kisses, which were captured on Instagram Stories.

Hale wrote a super sweet message about his new boyfriend.

“Holy crap. This guy right here has changed my world. In just this short amount of time, I’ve learned and experienced things I never thought could possibly exist inside a relationship. He has been a beacon of light on my journey through life thus far, and I have no doubt that God, through his impeccable timing, gave him to me for a very, very significant reason. ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram.