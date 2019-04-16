Top Stories
Tue, 16 April 2019 at 12:38 pm

'Outlander' Season 5 First Look Photo Features Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe!

Here’s your first look at season five of Starz’s hit series Outlander!

The very first still from the set was just released and it features the show’s stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

Sam posted the image on his personal Instagram account and wrote, “The Frasers of the Ridge are here! Here’s your first peek at Season 5. Ageing like a fine…? WHISKY!?”

We can’t wait until season five premieres!

Check out the full first look photo in the gallery…
outlander first look season five 01

Photos: Starz
