'Bridesmaids' Duo Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo Reunite for 'Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar'!

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are reuniting!

The Bridesmaids co-writers are teaming up again to co-write and co-star in the upcoming comedy Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, due out in 2020, Lionsgate announced on Wednesday (April 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Wiig

The movie will be directed by Josh Greenbaum.

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar tells the story of best friends Barb and Star (Wiig and Mumolo), who leave their small midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this movie which showcases Kristen and Annie’s original, fresh, and undeniably hilarious voice in spades. I’m also always looking for projects with titles that rhyme, so it really all worked out on this one,” joked director Josh.