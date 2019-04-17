Ezra Miller & Keiynan Lonsdale Model Dresses From Met Gala 2019 Exhibit

Ezra Miller and Keiynan Lonsdale are giving a preview of this year’s Met Gala theme!

The two actors collaborated with Vogue to model pieces features in The Met’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition.

The exhibit is set to showcase the “love of the unnatural” and feature designers including Christian Dior, Jeremy Scott and Donatella Versace.

“It’s so easy to play it safe, but that’s not camp,” Keiynan said during the shoot.

Ezra added, “Everything flips upside down in this theater of high drama.”

The exhibition runs at The Met from May 9th through September 8th.

For more from Ezra and Keiynan, visit Vogue.com.