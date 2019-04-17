Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 4:09 pm

Ezra Miller & Keiynan Lonsdale Model Dresses From Met Gala 2019 Exhibit

Ezra Miller & Keiynan Lonsdale Model Dresses From Met Gala 2019 Exhibit

Ezra Miller and Keiynan Lonsdale are giving a preview of this year’s Met Gala theme!

The two actors collaborated with Vogue to model pieces features in The Met’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition.

The exhibit is set to showcase the “love of the unnatural” and feature designers including Christian Dior, Jeremy Scott and Donatella Versace.

“It’s so easy to play it safe, but that’s not camp,” Keiynan said during the shoot.

Ezra added, “Everything flips upside down in this theater of high drama.”

The exhibition runs at The Met from May 9th through September 8th.

For more from Ezra and Keiynan, visit Vogue.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
ezra miller keiynan lonsdale met camp extravaganza 01
ezra miller keiynan lonsdale met camp extravaganza 02
ezra miller keiynan lonsdale met camp extravaganza 03
ezra miller keiynan lonsdale met camp extravaganza 04

Photos: Ethan James Green for Vogue
Posted to: Ezra Miller, Keiynan Lonsdale, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris

    Ezra Miller is an idol!! I love him!!