Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Gives an Update After Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 8:27 am

Last month, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, and this week, he’s providing an update on his health.

“So here, on the last day of taping for our 35th anniversary season, I wanted once again to thank you for your continuing messages of encouragement and support, particularly the many cards I’ve received from young people. I’m touched beyond words,” the 78-year-old Jeopardy host said in the video.

“Despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good. I’m continuing with my therapy,” Alex continued.

“I look forward to seeing you, once again, in September with all kinds of good stuff!” Alex said, after adding that they’re working on the 36th season of Jeopardy soon!

We’re wishing Alex well and glad to hear he’s feeling good!
