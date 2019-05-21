Top Stories
Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Moby Opens Up About Dating Pre-Fame Lana Del Rey in New Memoir

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

Cardi B Pulls Out of Concert Due to Plastic Surgery Complications (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

WWE Star Ashley Massaro's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 4:36 pm

Aladdin's Mena Massoud Dishes on Improvising With Will Smith In The Movie

Aladdin's Mena Massoud Dishes on Improvising With Will Smith In The Movie

Mena Massoud makes a quick appearance on Extra TV on Tuesday afternoon (May 21) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actor will be hitting the red carpet tonight for the premiere of his new film, Aladdin.

Speaking with Digital Spy recently, Mena opened up about improvising with Will Smith during certain scenes.

“We had one scene together which is called the jam scene now that we improvised,” Mena recalls. “Guy [Ritchie, director] was an absolute champion in trusting us with that moment and allowing us to take over and see what happened.”

He added, “It’s a beautiful moment that I’ll remember forever.”

FYI: Mena wore an AllSaints shirt and jacket.
Just Jared on Facebook
mena massoud cut aladdin scenes extra 01
mena massoud cut aladdin scenes extra 02
mena massoud cut aladdin scenes extra 03
mena massoud cut aladdin scenes extra 04
mena massoud cut aladdin scenes extra 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: aladdin, Mena Massoud

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr