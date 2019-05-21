Aladdin's Mena Massoud Dishes on Improvising With Will Smith In The Movie

Mena Massoud makes a quick appearance on Extra TV on Tuesday afternoon (May 21) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actor will be hitting the red carpet tonight for the premiere of his new film, Aladdin.

Speaking with Digital Spy recently, Mena opened up about improvising with Will Smith during certain scenes.

“We had one scene together which is called the jam scene now that we improvised,” Mena recalls. “Guy [Ritchie, director] was an absolute champion in trusting us with that moment and allowing us to take over and see what happened.”

He added, “It’s a beautiful moment that I’ll remember forever.”

