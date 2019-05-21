Halsey Offers to Pay Fan's Speeding Ticket - Here's Why!

Halsey is here for her fans.

The 24-year-old “Without Me” singer offered to pay one fan’s speeding ticket – because she was jamming out too hard to Halsey‘s “Nightmare!”

“Confession: Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever,” the fan tweeted on Tuesday (May 21). “When asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey’s new song Nightmare🤷🏻‍♀️🙃.”

Halsey saw the tweet and replied, “What’s your Venmo. I’ll pay your ticket. DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!!”

“So this happened and I’ve never been more grateful or felt less deserving😭😂😻❤️ @halsey you are unreal👊,” the fan responded along with a screenshot from Venmo, where the fan told Halsey, “You are so amazing thank you thank you thank you!!! I will ever forget your kindness and will continue blasting your music forever (just at a safer speed).”