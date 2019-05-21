Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' 2019? Season 16 Winner Revealed!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Nina Dobrev Flaunts PDA with Boyfriend Grant Mellon in Cannes!

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Describes Him as 'Creepy'

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Lil Nas X Just Did Something Major for 'Old Town Road' Pal Billy Ray Cyrus

Tue, 21 May 2019 at 7:30 pm

Halsey Offers to Pay Fan's Speeding Ticket - Here's Why!

Halsey Offers to Pay Fan's Speeding Ticket - Here's Why!

Halsey is here for her fans.

The 24-year-old “Without Me” singer offered to pay one fan’s speeding ticket – because she was jamming out too hard to Halsey‘s “Nightmare!”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Halsey

“Confession: Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever,” the fan tweeted on Tuesday (May 21). “When asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey’s new song Nightmare🤷🏻‍♀️🙃.”

Halsey saw the tweet and replied, “What’s your Venmo. I’ll pay your ticket. DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!!”

“So this happened and I’ve never been more grateful or felt less deserving😭😂😻❤️ @halsey you are unreal👊,” the fan responded along with a screenshot from Venmo, where the fan told Halsey, “You are so amazing thank you thank you thank you!!! I will ever forget your kindness and will continue blasting your music forever (just at a safer speed).”
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Halsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katharine McPhee and David Foster just got their marriage license - TMZ
  • Elle Fanning had a medical emergency at Cannes - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she struggled with porn addiction - TooFab
  • Sophie Turner is opening up about the worst day of her life - Just Jared Jr