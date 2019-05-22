Kris Jenner Reveals Inspiration Behind Grandson Psalm's Name

Kris Jenner is opening up about the newest addition to her family!

While attending the 2019 Fresh Air Fund Spring Benefit with boyfriend Corey Gamble on Wednesday night (May 22) in New York City, the 63-year-old reality star revealed the inspiration behind Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s son Psalm‘s name.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Kris shared with ET. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

The biblical name means “sacred song or hymn.”

Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child via earlier this month. In sweet Mother’s Day message, Kanye shared the first photo of baby Psalm.