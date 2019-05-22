Sam Champion Joins WABC's 'Eyewitness News' as Weather Anchor

Sam Champion, one of the country’s most popular weather anchors, is returning to Disney’s WABC-TV.

The television network announced on Wednesday (May 22) that the 57-year-old anchor will join Eyewitness News as a weather anchor on its weekday morning and noon newscasts.

He will start on June 3 and will continue to contribute to ABC News.

Sam originally served as a weather anchor at WABC between 1988 and 2006. He then moved to ABC News’ Good Morning America and left in 2013 to serve as a managing editor on The Weather Channel.

“It is an extraordinary opportunity to come home and, once again, be a part of the Eyewitness News family,” Sam said. “I have felt the trust and kindness of New York and the tri-state viewers since 1988, and I can’t wait to start our days together again at the No. 1 station in the nation!”

“Sam has a fascination and passion for weather that is absolutely contagious,” added Debra O’Connell, president and general manager of WABC. “I am thrilled to have Sam join our outstanding Eyewitness News team, bringing with him a tremendous track record for accuracy in weather forecasting along with his genuine care for our tri-state area communities and viewers.”