Brian Hickerson Charged With Felony Domestic Violence, Must Stay Away From Girlfriend Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere‘s boyfriend Brian Hickerson has been charged with one count of felony domestic violence.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office charged him on Thursday (May 23) following his arrest earlier in the month after a reported physical fight with the actress.

He pled not guilty to the charge, according to People. He will now return to court for a hearing on June 26.

In the meantime, the judge issued a protective order against Brian, which reportedly prevents him from coming within 100 yards of Hayden, via RadarOnline. The District Attorney confirmed the protective order to People, but did not provide those specific details.

There were unreported incidents of domestic violence in their relationship, according to RadarOnline.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

Prior to the conviction, the two were seen at a gas station following the domestic dispute.