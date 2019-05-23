Elizabeth Banks & Aidy Bryant Celebrate 'Shrill' Season 2 Renewal!

Elizabeth Banks happily strikes a pose while attending Hulu’s FYC screening for Shrill held at the Television Academy on Tuesday (May 22) in North Hollywood, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress and executive producer was joined by the stars of the series Aidy Bryant, Ali Rushfield and Lindy West, as well as producers Danielle Turchiano, Andrew Singer and Elizabeth‘s husband Max Handelman who is also an executive producer.

The series debuted with its six-episode first season in March, and it didn’t take long for Hulu to continue with the series.

Hulu issued a Season 2 renewal in mid-April, for an eight-episode season that will debut at some point in 2020, according to Deadline.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Michael Kors dress.