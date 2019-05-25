Barbra Streisand & James Brolin Head to Dinner in Santa Monica

Barbra Streisand hold hand with husband James Brolin as they head home after dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Friday night (May 24) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 77-year-old entertainer kept thing sophisticated in an all black outfit and a black blazer while the 78-year-old actor sported a black and brown leather jacket and jeans for their low key date night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Barbra Streisand

A few weeks ago, Barbra took to Instagram to share a cute photo of herself and stepson Josh Brolin on Mother’s Day.

“Thank you for the wonderful Mother’s Day note honey. From my younger son… Josh ❤️” Barbra captioned the below shot.