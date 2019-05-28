Top Stories
Lindsey Vonn & Boyfriend P.K. Subban Engage in PDA at French Open!

Lindsey Vonn & Boyfriend P.K. Subban Engage in PDA at French Open!

Lindsey Vonn shares a sweet kiss with Nashville Predators NHL star P.K. Subban while taking in a match at day three of the 2019 French Tennis Open held at Roland Garros on Tuesday (May 28) in Paris, France.

The 34-year-old retired ski racer and 30-year-old hockey star looked to be having a great time at the tennis match!

While we don’t know when the pair first started dating, we do have photos of them making their red carpet debut in June of 2018.

Lindsey was previously linked to NFL coach Kenan Smith.
