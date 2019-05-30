Top Stories
Bella Thorne Publicly Slams 'Press Hungry' Ex Mod Sun, He Responds With His Own Diss

Selma Blair Responds to Accusations of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Head Wrap

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Look So Cute Together in Ireland

This Drake Fan is Temporarily No Longer a Drake Fan...

Thu, 30 May 2019 at 11:01 am

Prince Harry Helps Kick Off ICC Cricket World Cup With Inspiring Speech!

Prince Harry Helps Kick Off ICC Cricket World Cup With Inspiring Speech!

Prince Harry takes to the mic as he speaks ahead of the opening match at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup between England and South Africa at The Oval on Thursday (May 30) in London, England.

The 37-year-old royal also met with a group of excited children who had been selected as Anthem Children from the Cricket World Cup youth engagement program.

The ICC Cricket World Cup, which takes place from May 30 until July 14, is being hosted by England and Wales and will feature the world’s top 10 teams, nine of whom are from the Commonwealth.

“The first ever Cricket World Cup took place in England in 1975, and I am delighted that the UK will once again play host to this wonderful global event featuring 10 incredible teams, who thanks to the UK’s diversity will feel like they are playing to a home crowd at every game,” Harry expressed during his opening statement (via People). “Cities will come alive across the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more.”

“Good luck to all the teams and thank you to everyone who has played a part in making this tournament happen,” Harry continued. “Trust me, you won’t want to miss any of it. I am now honored to declare the men’s World Cup of 2019 open.”
Credit: Stuart C. Wilson - WPA Pool; Photos: Getty
