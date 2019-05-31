Fri, 31 May 2019 at 6:46 pm
Jake Gyllenhaal Grabs Breakfast With Rumored Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu
Jake Gyllenhaal and his rumored girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu were spotted grabbing breakfast together!
The 38-year-old actor and the 23-year-old model kicked off their morning with a bite to eat on Friday (May 31) in Los Angeles.
Jake and Jeanne were first spotted together back in December while spending time with a friend in New York City.
Then, later that month, the rumored coupled were seen taking a stroll together in Paris.
Neither Jake nor Jeanne have yet commented on their relationship.
Photos: Backgrid Posted to: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu