Jake Gyllenhaal Grabs Breakfast With Rumored Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal and his rumored girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu were spotted grabbing breakfast together!

The 38-year-old actor and the 23-year-old model kicked off their morning with a bite to eat on Friday (May 31) in Los Angeles.

Jake and Jeanne were first spotted together back in December while spending time with a friend in New York City.

Then, later that month, the rumored coupled were seen taking a stroll together in Paris.

Neither Jake nor Jeanne have yet commented on their relationship.