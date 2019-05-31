Top Stories
Apple Is Ending iTunes

Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's Eighth Grade Graduation (Report)

Robert Pattinson Picked to Play 'The Batman'! (Report)

Why Is Kim Kardashian on Death Row?

Fri, 31 May 2019 at 6:46 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Grabs Breakfast With Rumored Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal Grabs Breakfast With Rumored Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal and his rumored girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu were spotted grabbing breakfast together!

The 38-year-old actor and the 23-year-old model kicked off their morning with a bite to eat on Friday (May 31) in Los Angeles.

Jake and Jeanne were first spotted together back in December while spending time with a friend in New York City.

Then, later that month, the rumored coupled were seen taking a stroll together in Paris.

Neither Jake nor Jeanne have yet commented on their relationship.

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu

