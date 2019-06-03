Top Stories
Mon, 03 June 2019 at 8:52 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid Rock Cool Fashion at CFDA Awards 2019!

Gigi & Bella Hadid Rock Cool Fashion at CFDA Awards 2019!

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid walk the carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

Gigi was joined at the event by designer Virgil Abloh while Bella attended with designer Michael Kors.

The top designers always invite a celeb to join them at the event as their guest!

FYI: Gigi is wearing a Louis Vuitton look, Yeezy shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Bella is wearing a Michael Kors dress, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

