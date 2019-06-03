Top Stories
Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 8:46 am

Jessie J played a bit coy when asked about her love life with her boyfriend Channing Tatum.

If you don’t know, the pair have been linked since October of 2018, and besides for some playful and cute social media posts (including one of Channing in the buff), they haven’t made too many public comments about their relationship.

While making an appearance on the Lorraine show on Monday (June 3), Jessie was asked about the relationship to which she replied, “No comment.”

The interviewer then asked, “But you’re in love? You’re happy?”

“I am just very content with my life,” Jessie J continued. “Everyone deserves happiness.”
