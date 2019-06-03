Kevin Spacey Makes Unexpected Appearance in Court

Top Stories
Mon, 03 June 2019 at 12:09 pm

Kevin Spacey made a surprise appearance in court on Monday (June 3) in Nantucket, Mass.

The 59-year-old actor has been charged with indecent assault and battery after being accused of groping a young man in 2016. He faces up to 2.5 years in prison if he’s convicted. He has entered a plea of not guilty.

Time reports that Spacey was not required to appear in court today so his appearance is a surprise.

Spacey‘s attorney just filed documents that claim the young man in question deleted text messages that prove his innocence.

If you don’t know, Spacey has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of different men. He broke his silence late last year.
