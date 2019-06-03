Lady Gaga References Her Split From Christian Carino

Lady Gaga had not spoken publicly about her split from her fiance Christian Carino…until now.

During one of her Las Vegas residency shows on Sunday night (June 2), Gaga was about to perform the song “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

Gaga told the audience ahead of performing the song, “Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time.”

News of Lady Gaga and Christian‘s split came back in February.

This was the first public comment Gaga seems to have made about her breakup.