Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 3:03 pm

Lili Reinhart Warns Fans of Pretenders After Scary Situation This Weekend

Lili Reinhart is sharing some great advice with fans after a potential abduction situation that happened to her this weekend.

After landing at an airport, the 22-year-old actress revealed that she was “ushered to a car” by someone who was pretending to be a professional service driver.

However, when she got to the car, it showed no signs of being a professional service and she got out of there fast.

“PSA: I was just ushered to a car by someone posing to be an airport cab/Uber driver,” Lili shared on Twitter over the weekend. “I got to his car and there were absolutely no signs that he was a professional service driver. So I did NOT get into the car.”

So glad she’s okay!
